Bestsellers for the week ending April 29

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending April 29.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. HAPPY PLACE, by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. SIMPLY LIES, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. IN THE LIVES OF PUPPETS, by TJ Klune (Tor)

4. SMALL MERCIES, by Dennis Lehane (Harper)

5. HELLO BEAUTIFUL, by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

6. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

7. YOU SHOULDN’T HAVE COME HERE, by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

8. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. THE WAY OF THE BEAR, by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

10. HANG THE MOON, by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

NONFICTION

1. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday)

2. Y’ALL EAT YET?, by Miranda Lambert (Dey Street)

3. LETTERS TO TRUMP, by Donald J. Trump (Winning Team)

4. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

5. THE LIGHT WE CARRY, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

6. COMEDY BANG! BANG!, by Scott Aukerman (Abrams)

7. SOUL BOOM, by Rainn Wilson (Hachette Go)

8. COLLECTING CONFIDENCE, by Kim Gravel (Thomas Nelson)

9. ISRAEL, by Tara-Leigh Cobble (Bethany House)

10. YOU CAN’T JOKE ABOUT THAT, by Kat Timpf (Broadside)

PAPERBACK

1. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (S&S / Rucci)

2. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

4. KING OF WRATH, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

7. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

8. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

10. RUN, ROSE, RUN, by James Patterson and Dolly Parton (Grand Central)