Bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 23

Publishers Weekly's U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Aug. 23.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. GO SET A WATCHMAN, by Harper Lee (Harper)

2. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

3. FRICTION, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

4. ALERT, by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown)

5. SILVER LININGS, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. WHO DO YOU LOVE, by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

7. CIRCLING THE SUN, by Paula McLain (Ballantine)

8. THE MURDERER'S DAUGHTER, by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

9. THE NIGHTINGALE, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)

10. LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE, by Jessica Knoll (Simon & Schuster)

NONFICTION

1. FOR THE LOVE, by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)

2. THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP, by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

3. PLUNDER AND DECEIT, by Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold)

4. BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

5. BEING MORTAL, by Atul Gawande (Metropolitan)

6. REDISCOVER JESUS, by Matthew Kelly (Beacon)

7. SELP-HELF, by Miranda Sings (S&S/Gallery)

8. DESTINY, by T.D. Jakes (Hachette/FaithWords)

9. THE WRIGHT BROTHERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

10. MODERN ROMANCE, by Aziz Ansari (Penguin Press)

PAPERBACK

1. IT 'IS' ABOUT ISLAM, by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold)

2. GREY, by E.L. James (Vintage)

3. THE MARTIAN, by Andy Weir (Broadway)

4. BIG LITTLE LIES, by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

5. STRESS RELIEVING PATTERNS, (Blue Star)

6. THE 5 LOVE LANGUAGES, by Gary Chapman (Moody/Northfield)

7. I AM MALALA, by Malala Yousafzai (LB/Back Bay)

8. GRAY MOUNTAIN, by John Grisham (Bantam)

9. THE MARTIAN (movie tie-in), by Andy Weir (Broadway)

10. SOMEWHERE SAFE WITH SOMEBODY GOOD, by Jan Karon (Berkley)