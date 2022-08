Bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 24

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Jan. 24.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. BLUE, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON, by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

3. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

4. ROGUE LAWYER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. FEVERBORN, by Karen Marie Moning (Delacorte)

6. SCANDALOUS BEHAVIOR, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

7. THE NIGHTINGALE, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

8. WARRIORS OF THE STORM, by Bernard Cornwell (Harper)

9. STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, by Alan Dean Foster (Del Rey/LucasBooks)

10. SEE ME, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. WHEN BREATH BECOMES AIR, by Paul Kalanithi (Random House)

2. SPARK JOY, by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

3. THE NAME OF GOD IS MERCY, by Pope Francis (Random House)

4. THE POWER OF BROKE, by Daymond John (Crown Business)

5. ALWAYS HUNGRY?, by David Ludwig (Grand Central Life & Style)

6. BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

7. PRESENCE, by Amy Cuddy (Little, Brown)

8. THE ROAD TO LITTLE DRIBBLING, by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)

9. THE NEGATIVE CALORIE DIET, by Rocco DiSpirito (Harper Wave)

10. DARK MONEY, by Jane Mayer (Doubleday)

PAPERBACK

1. LOST OCEAN, by Johanna Basford (Penguin)

2. THE CHOICE (movie tie-in), by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

3. FERVENT, by Priscilla Shirer (B&H)

4. THE REVENANT (movie tie-in), by Michael Punke (Picador)

5. 13 HOURS (movie tie-in), by Mitchell Zuckoff (Hachette/Twelve)

6. TRUTH OR DIE, by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Grand Central)

7. THE 5 LOVE LANGUAGES, by Gary Chapman (Moody/Northfield)

8. CREATIVE CATS COLORING BOOK, by Marjorie Sarnat (Dover)

9. THE OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE 2016 (College Board)

10. ADULT COLORING BOOKS (Zing)