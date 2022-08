Bestsellers for the week ending May 24

Publishers Weekly's U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending May 24.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. 14TH DEADLY SIN, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. MEMORY MAN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. SEVENEVES, by Neal Stephenson (Morrow)

6. GATHERING PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

7. BEACH TOWN, by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's)

8. THE LIAR, by Nora Roberts (Putnam)

9. THE SCARLET GOSPELS, by Clive Barker (St. Martin's)

10. ROBERT B. PARKER'S KICKBACK, by Ace Atkins (Putnam)

NONFICTION

1. THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP, by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

2. THE WRIGHT BROTHERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

3. LEGENDS AND LIES, by Bill O'Reilly and David Fisher (Holt)

4. AND THE GOOD NEWS IS..., by Dana Perino (Hachette/Twelve)

5. AMERICAN WIFE, by Taya Kyle (Morrow)

6. THE ROAD TO CHARACTER, by David Brooks (Random)

7. THE WITCHER 3: OFFICIAL GAME GUIDE, by David Hodgson (Prima Games)

8. THE WHOLE 30, by Dallas Hartwig and Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

9. ELON MUSK, by Ashlee Vance (Ecco)

10. A LUCKY LIFE INTERRUPTED, by Tom Brokaw (Random)

PAPERBACK

1. AMERICAN SNIPER (movie tie-in), by Chris Kyle (Morrow)

2. LEAVING TIME, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

3. IN REAL LIFE, by Joey Graceffa (Atria/Keywords)

4. HOPE TO DIE, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

5. THE GOLDFINCH, by Donna Tartt (LB/Back Bay)

6. REVIVAL, by Stephen King (S&S/Gallery)

7. THE INVENTION OF WINGS, by Sue Monk Kidd (Penguin)

8. THE BOYS IN THE BOAT, by Daniel James Brown (Penguin)

9. THINGS THAT MATTER, by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

10. A WORK IN PROGRESS, by Connor Franta (Atria/Keywords)