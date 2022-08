Bestsellers: Stephen King is still shining

HARDCOVER -- FICTION

1. 11/22/63, by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. THE LITIGATORS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. KILL ALEX CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. DEATH COMES TO PEMBERLEY, by P.D. James (Knopf)

5. LOCKED ON, by Tom Clancy with Mark Greaney (Putnam)

6. THE BEST OF ME, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

7. RED MIST, by Patricia Cornwell (Putnam)

8. EXPLOSIVE EIGHTEEN, by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

9. V IS FOR VENGEANCE, by Sue Grafton (Putnam)

10. THE DROP, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER -- NONFICTION

1. STEVE JOBS, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

2. KILLING LINCOLN, by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

3. UNBROKEN, by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House)

4. GO THE ---- TO SLEEP, by Adam Mansbach, illustrated by Ricardo Cortés (Akashic)

5. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2012 (Guinness World Records)

6. THROUGH MY EYES, by Tim Tebow with Nathan Whitaker (HarperOne)

7. JACK KENNEDY, by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster)

8. EVERY DAY A FRIDAY, by Joel Osteen (FaithWords)

9. NEARING HOME, by Billy Graham (Thomas Nelson)

10. BEING GEORGE WASHINGTON, by Glenn Beck (Threshold)

PAPERBACK

1. THE HELP, by Kathryn Stockett (Berkley)

2. THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO, by Stieg Larsson (Vintage)

3. HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, by Todd Burpo with Lynn Vincent (Thomas Nelson)

4. THE TIGER'S WIFE, by Téa Obreht (Random House)

5. THE ZOMBIE SURVIVAL GUIDE, by Max Brooks (Three Rivers)

6. THE NEXT ALWAYS, by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

7. THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS, by Rebecca Skloot (Broadway)

8. THE GIRL WHO PLAYED WITH FIRE, by Stieg Larsson (Vintage)

9. UNLIKELY FRIENDSHIPS, by Jennifer S. Holland (Workman)

10. THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN, by Garth Stein (Harper)