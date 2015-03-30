Ina Garten launches author series in Westbury

Move over, Don Rickles and Jerry Lee Lewis. The NYCB Theatre at Westbury, known for its marquee music and comedy headliners, is launching a new speaker series with well-known authors this summer.

Ina Garten, cookbook author and host of the Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa," kicks off the Conversations series with a talk and multimedia presentation on July 23. A limited number of $350 tickets will be available for a meet-and-greet with Garten before the show.

Other authors scheduled for the series are Roz Chast, New Yorker magazine cartoonist and author of the award-winning graphic memoir "Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?" on Aug. 20; Billy Collins, former poet laureate of the United States and author of more than 15 poetry collections, on Sept. 17; and Michael Pollan, activist and author of "In Defense of Food" and other books, on Oct. 29. Book signings will follow all of the talks.

Tickets, $29.50 to $99, are available through Ticketmaster, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the box office.