Justin Bieber's 2nd book set for September release

He's only 17, but pop sensation Justin Bieber is back with his second book.

HarperCollins announced Tuesday that it will publish "Justin Bieber: Just Getting Started." The book is described as "the second official photographic book" from the multiplatinum-selling superstar.

The company says it will be released worldwide in September.

The new book promises a look inside the world of Bieber: touring the globe, making a movie and recording his new album.

His first book, titled "First Step 2 Forever: My Story," was published in October 2010. It has sold more than a million copies in 25 languages.