LI readings and signings, week of Sept. 28

Wednesday, Oct. 1

"Long Island Medium" Theresa Caputo speaks and signs copies of "You Can't Make This Stuff Up: Life-Changing Lessons from Heaven." Wristbands distributed starting at 9 a.m. At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 516-741-9850

Thursday, Oct. 2

Actor Ron Perlman ("Hellboy," "Sons of Anarchy") speaks and signs copies of his memoir "Easy Street (The Hard Way)." At 7p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Farmingdale author Patty Blount discusses and signs her young- adult novel, "Some Boys." At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341

Journalist and author Gail Sheehy ("Passages") speaks and signs copies of her new book, "Daring: My Passages." At 7:30 p.m., Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr., Port Washington; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org

Saturday, Oct. 4

Kevin Hurley discusses and signs copies of his thriller "Cut and Cover." Register in advance. At 1 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org