LI Readings and signings, week of August 25

Tuesday, Aug. 27

New Yorker writer and journalist D.T. Max discusses and signs his biography, "Every Love Story Is a Ghost Story: A Life of David Foster Wallace" (Viking Adult), free. At 6 p.m., Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Ave., Westhampton Beach; 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean reads her new children's book, "Freddy the Frogcaster" (Regnery Kids). At 10 a.m., Barnes & Noble, Country Glen Center, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 516-741-9850

Thursday, Aug. 29

NBC News special correspondent Martin Fletcher discusses his novel, "Jacob's Oath" (Thomas Dunne). At 7:30 p.m., Hampton Synagogue, 154 Sunset Ave., Westhampton Beach; 631-288-0534, thehamptonsynagogue.org

Saturday, Aug. 31

Forbes assistant managing editor Leigh Gallagher reads from "The End of the Suburbs: Where the American Dream Is Moving" (Portfolio). At 5 p.m., Canio's Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com