Man Booker Prize longlist announced, includes five American authors

The "longlist" of contenders for England's Man Booker Prize was announced July 29. The prize, which will be presented at a ceremony in October, comes with an award of £50,000 (more than $78,000), and is given to "high quality literary fiction written in English."

Among the 13 titles on the list are five by American authors, including "Lila" by Marilynne Robinson, "A Spool of Blue Thread" by Anne Tyler, "A Little Life" by Hanya Yanagihara and "Did You Ever Have a Family" by literary agent Bill Clegg. The rules of the prize were changed in 2013 to make eligible all fiction written in English that is published in the United Kingdom. Previously, only books by British or Commonwealth authors were eligible.

Other novels on the Man Booker longlist include "Sleeping on Jupiter," by Anuradha Roy of India, "The Fishermen," by Chigozie Obioma of Nigeria and "The Green Road" by Anne Enright of Ireland, who won the 2007 prize for "The Gathering."

A panel of five judges, chaired by author Michael Wood, considered 156 titles. A "shortlist" of six titles, chosen from among these 13, will be announced at a press conference on Sept. 15.

The Man Booker, awarded annually since 1969, is among the world's most prestigious literary prizes. Past winners include Salman Rushdie, Hilary Mantel, Yann Martel, Margaret Atwood and Michael Ondaatje.

Here is the complete longlist:

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bill Clegg (U.S.), "Did You Ever Have a Family"

Anne Enright (Ireland), "The Green Road"

Marlon James (Jamaica), "A Brief History of Seven Killings"

Laila Lalami (U.S.), "The Moor's Account"

Tom McCarthy (U.K.), "Satin Island"

Chigozie Obioma (Nigeria), "The Fishermen"

Andrew O'Hagan (U.K.), "The Illuminations"

Marilynne Robinson (U.S.), "Lila"

Anuradha Roy (India), "Sleeping on Jupiter"

Sunjeev Sahota (U.K.), "The Year of the Runaways"

Anna Smaill (New Zealand), "The Chimes"

Anne Tyler (U.S.), "A Spool of Blue Thread"

Hanya Yanagihara (U.S.), "A Little Life"