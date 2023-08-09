Nelson DeMille's 'Blood Lines' to come out Oct. 10

Nelson DeMille, who seems to never run out of stories to tell, will be back with another one this fall.

"Blood Lines," the latest adventure yarn from the Garden City-based author that he co-wrote with his son, Alex DeMille, is set to come out on Oct. 10, Scribner Books announced Wednesday. The new book is a sequel to the 2019 bestseller "The Deserter," which was the first collaboration between father and son.

"Blood Lines" brings back Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) agents Scott Brodie and Maggie Taylor, the protagonists of "The Deserter," and is set predominantly in modern-day Berlin as the duo try to solve the murder of a fellow agent. Along the way, they also find themselves dealing with global tensions, the Arab refugee crisis, Cold War echoes and the rise of neo-Nazism. Both "The Deserter" and "Blood Lines" were drawn upon the elder DeMille's own experiences working for the Army CID in the 1960s.

Nelson DeMille, 79, last year returned to the bestseller lists with his Long Island-set thriller "The Maze," in which literary detective John Corey was back on the case investigating a series of killings inspired by the Gilgo Beach case.