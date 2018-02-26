What’s new: Books from David Mamet, Michelle McNamara and Joshua B. Freeman

CHICAGO, by David Mamet. The playwright known for “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “Oleanna” returns to fiction with this novel set in the Windy City during the 1920s. The cast of characters starts with a World War I vet turned Tribune newspaperman whose girlfriend has been murdered — and he’s out for answers, and revenge. Look for a cameo by Al Capone. (Custom House, $26.99)

I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer, by Michelle McNamara. Comedian Patton Oswalt wrote the afterword for this true crime investigation by his late wife, who died unexpectedly in 2016. The serial killer of the title committed at least 10 murders and 50 assaults in California from 1976 to 1986; McNamara dug deep to learn about his victims and seek his identity. (Harper, $27.95)

BEHEMOTH: A History of the Factory and the Making of the Modern World, by Joshua B. Freeman. “We live in a factory-made world,” writes the author, listing the products in his office: furniture, lamp, computer, books, pencils, pens, etc. “Behemoth” goes on a global tour of three centuries, from English textile mills to Detroit steel plants to Chinese iPhone factories. (Norton, $27.95)