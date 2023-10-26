'Blue Bloods' star Tom Selleck's memoir coming in May

Tom Selleck’s memoirs, covering his personal and professional lives including CBS’ police-family drama “Blue Bloods" and the original 1980s “Magnum, P.I.,” will be released May 7, the publisher announced Wednesday.

“You Never Know: A Memoir” from the HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books, promises the star’s “uncharted but serendipitous journey to the top in Hollywood, his temptations and distractions, his misfires and mistakes and, over time, his well-earned success,” according to a news release. “Along the way, he clears up an armload of misconceptions and shares dozens of never-told stories from all corners of his personal and professional life.”

The book additionally will describe how Selleck “put his career on the line to make Thomas Magnum a more imperfect hero” and pays “tribute to his mentor James Garner of ‘The Rockford Files,’ who believed … TV protagonists are far more interesting when they have rough edges.” It also delves into Selleck’s time as Dr. Richard Burke, Monica Geller’s childhood pediatrician turned adult romantic interest on “Friends,” and his long-running role as second-generation NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on “Blue Bloods.” On March 29, CBS announced that show has been renewed for a 14th season.

“It’s coming along,” Selleck, 78, said of the book in a 2021 interview with Parade magazine. “It’s very personal. I can tell you what it won’t be: It’s not going to be a score-settling thing. It’s not going to be a who-I-dated thing. There’s a certain level of privacy, but I’m being extremely intimate on the personal effect everything has had on me.”

He added, “The book is lending itself to a real voice, my voice. Or my voice that I’m willing to share. I’m just trying very hard to have a personal conversation with the reader. … I want to invent my own grammar and put it the way I would talk. The people I’ve shown what I have seem to think it has a voice that sounds like me.”

Selleck and his wife of 36 years, former actor Jillie Mack, have a 34-year-old daughter, Hannah, who is a professional competitive equestrian. Previously, from May 15, 1971, until their divorce was finalized Aug. 10, 1982, Selleck was married to model Jacquelyn Ray, whose son Kevin, now in his late 50s, Selleck adopted.

Selleck has no evident social media and has not commented on the newly announced details of the book.