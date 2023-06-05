What's new: 'Warner Bros.: 100 Years of Storytelling,' more

WARNER BROS.: 100 YEARS OF STORYTELLING by Mark A. Vieira. The studio that gave us Bogey, Bugs Bunny and more film icons gets the royal treatment in this tome marking its centennial. Juicy stories abound, particularly when it comes to the behind-the-scenes drama involving the four Warner brothers. A bonus is a foreword by Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. (Running Press, $40)

Oakdale writer Kalyn Fogarty has a new novel, “Everything’s Still Here.” Credit: Alcove Press

EVERYTHING'S STILL THERE by Kalyn Fogarty. The Oakdale author of "What We Carry" again tackles motherhood in her latest novel. This one concerns a new mom struggling with postpartum depression, who begins to find solace after she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an octogenarian neighbor. How both women help each other forms the framework of this poignant novel. (Alcove Press, $17.99)

“Performer Non Grata” is a new novel by Brian Alessandro. Credit: Rebel Satori Press /illustration

PERFORMER NON GRATA by Brian Alessandro. A Manhattan banker moves his family to Spain to become a bullfighter. Let's just say, it's a career move that doesn't go particularly well, except maybe for the bull. What follows is a biting, often outrageous yarn filled with questions about gender and masculinity with a smattering of sex tossed in for good measure. (Rebel Satori Press, $18.95)