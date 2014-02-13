Brad Paisley's Nassau Coliseum concert postponed

Brad Paisley’s “Beat This Winter Tour” met its match in the latest Long Island snowstorm.

Paisley’s concert tonight at Nassau Coliseum has been postponed until Sunday at 7:30 p.m., according to Nassau Coliseum's website.

A message on the Nassau Coliseum customer service line had said until late Thursday morning that the concert would still take place Thursday, with fans asked to “please drive safely.”

An Islanders game against the Blackhawks went on last month despite a snowstorm, with the team letting fans know beforehand they could trade in those tickets for a future game if they didn’t feel it was safe to travel.