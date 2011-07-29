Calif. taxidermist preserves Gaga's meat dress

A California taxidermist has earned a rare place in pop history.

Sergio Vigalato (VIG'-uh-lot-oh) preserved Lady Gaga's now-famous raw-meat dress for display in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland.

The project has prompted a swarm of media interest in the 66-year-old former Southeast Alaska charter boat skipper who's originally from Brazil.

Vigalato operates American Taxidermy in Burbank, Calif. That's where he was contacted by the museum about preserving the dress that Lady Gaga wore at the September 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

Vigalato was unaware of the dress or the artist when reached two months after the show. But he agreed to the project anyway.

The ensemble, which Lady Gaga said was a statement about equality, arrived at his shop frozen and decomposing. He restored it over the next three and a half months, and the dress went on display in June.