Carrie Underwood hits New York Fashion Week

Carrie Underwood seemed happy to be doing a fashion gig at Peter Som’s early show Thursday morning.

“I never seem to make it here. It always seems I’m at something like the Grammys (aww) or something like that,” said the Grammy Award-winning (10, in fact) singer who was wearing a pinky-peach Ted Baker shift with a pearl-embellished neckline. Her hair, in soft waves was “easy and messy.”

Underwood, who looked fit as a fiddle said her personal trainer, “Loves me. She tells me what to do and I do it.”

And there’s wine. Does she like it? “Yes.” Red or white? “Yes.” Cheers!