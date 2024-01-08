In first interview since conviction, Jonathan Majors says he hopes to work in Hollywood again

In his first interview since his assault and harassment conviction last month, actor Jonathan Majors said he hopes to work in Hollywood again.

“I pray I do, but it’s God’s plan and God’s timing,” Majors said in the interview that aired Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Asked whether he deserves a second chance, he responded: “I think I do. I hope other people think that.”

A New York jury last month found the 34-year-old emerging Hollywood star guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation for a March altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors was acquitted of a different assault charge and aggravated harassment.

Just hours after the verdict, Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Co. dropped him from all upcoming projects, according to a person close to the studio who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The superhero studio cast the highly acclaimed Majors as the antagonist Kang the Conqueror, who was to span several films and series. Majors had already appeared in “ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the first two seasons of “Loki.” He was also to star in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” set for release in May 2026, but its future is now unclear. Disney declined to comment on whether it will recast the role of Kang or pivot in a new direction.

Majors said in the interview that he was shocked by the verdict.

“I was absolutely shocked and afraid,” Majors said. “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’”

Majors faces the possibility of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction at his sentencing Feb. 6, though probation or other non-jail sentences also are possible.

The dispute between Majors and Jabbari began in the backseat of a chauffeured car and spilled into the streets of Manhattan. Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer, accused Majors of hitting her in the head with his open hand, twisting her arm behind her back and squeezing her middle finger until it fractured.

“That did not happen,” Majors said in the GMA interview. Asked how Jabbari was injured, Majors responded, “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it.”