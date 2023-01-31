Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome third child: Report

Have Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, Namibian model Behati Prinsloo, welcomed their third child together?

People magazine, citing an anonymous source, said Monday it had confirmed the birth of a daughter. Neither Victoria’s Secret Angel Prinsloo, 33, nor three-time Grammy Award winner Levine, 43 — who attended Five Towns College in Dix Hills for a semester during the formative stages of his band's creation — have commented publicly.

Prinsloo had announced her third pregnancy in September on Instagram, with her most recent post, on Jan. 5, showing herself lounging on a bed, highly pregnant, with the caption, "TICK tock." She and Levine, who married in July 2014 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, already are the parents of daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, who turns 5 in mid-February.