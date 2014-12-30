Adele denies relationship trouble with boyfriend Simon Konecki

'Rumour Has It' singer denies love woesGrammyand Academy Award-winning singer Adele has taken to Twitter to deny rumors that she and her significant other, Simon Konecki, are having relationship issues. "Just wanted to wish everyone happy holidays & all the best for 2015! PS Simon & I are still very much together, don't believe what you read," she posted. Adele, 26, and Konecki, 40, founder of the UK charity drop4drop, were first seen publicly as a couple in January 2012. Their son Angelo was born in October of that year.