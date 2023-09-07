Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah files for custody of 3-month-old son

The girlfriend of screen legend Al Pacino has filed a custody petition for their 3-month-old son, according to court documents obtained by Newsday.

In a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship, filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah asks for physical custody and joint legal custody of Roman Alfallah Pacino, the 83-year-old Al Pacino’s fourth child, who was born June 6. Such a petition is reportedly not unusual for unmarried couples who have children.

A related attachment requests “reasonable right of parenting time (visitation) to the party without physical custody.” No specific visitationor transportation schedule was detailed. Attorney fees and other court costs are to be paid by Pacino. Child support, “based upon the income of both parents,” is to be determined after the court has received their financial information.

Pacino and Alfallah together on June 12 had filed a Voluntary Declaration of Parentage affirming that “the birth parent [is] unmarried” and that “the other parent [is] the genetic father of the child.” On Aug. 27, Alfallah posted an Instagram close-up photo of a woman’s hand holding an infant’s, captioned, “My whole heart and the greatest blessing in my life. Roman.”

Previously in a relationship with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Mick Jagger, Alfallah was first photographed publicly with Pacino in April 2022, at a group dinner in honor of a new exhibition by painter Julian Schnabel. Alfallah, who first posted an online photo of herself and Pacino this past April, reportedly began dating the star in 2020.

Despite reports Wednesday that she and Academy Award winner and nine-time Oscar nominee Pacino had broken up, the actor’s representative confirmed to Newsday Thursday that the two are still together, adding they had made their child-custody decisions mutually.

The never-married Pacino has three children: Queens-born filmmaker Julie, 33, with acting teacher Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, 22, conceived through in vitro fertilization, with actor Beverly D’Angelo, with whom he was together from 1997 to 2003.

Alfallah, a Kuwaiti-American producer, had been vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony before entering a production agreement with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment in 2021.

According to the Internet Movie Database, she is a producer, with Darren Aronofsky and others, of the upcoming feature “Little Death,” starring David Schwimmer and Jena Malone.