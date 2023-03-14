Alec Baldwin again lowers asking price for his Amagansett home

Actor Alec Baldwin has again lowered the asking price of his longtime vacation home in Amagansett.

After the four-bedroom home on 10 acres came to market in October for $29 million, the price went down to $24.9 million in January. Now an updated listing by the East Hampton real estate firm Saunders & Associates asks $22.5 for the farmhouse estate on Town Lane.

Three-time Emmy Award winner Baldwin, 64, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, had bought the more than 10,000-square-foot house for $1.75 million in the mid-1990s. With the start of the coronavirus pandemic, he and his wife Hilaria and their several young children lived there rather than in their penthouse at the Devonshire House on E. 10th Street in Greenwich Village.

The home includes-paneled library. Outside are a large pavilion with a fieldstone fireplace, fenced vegetable garden and 20'x50' pool.

The house and grounds frequently have been seen in Instagram videos Baldwin and his wife have posted through the years, often with their seven young children at play.

Elle Décor in 2016 said the house had been build in 1753 in the traditional New England saltbox style of a generally two-story front and a long, pitched roof sloping to a one-story back. It was converted to a full two-story home in the 1790s, the magazine said, adding it was originally built nearby and later moved by oxen to its current locale. There Grey Gardens architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp remodeled it circa 1913.

However, high-end homebuilder Jeffrey Collé, of East Hampton, who restored the Baldwins' estate years ago, gives different dates, telling Curbed Hamptons in 2014 the house was completed sometime between 1697 and 1702, according to differing records. Adding more details, he concurred it "was originally built on Montauk Highway and in 1756 it was moved across the frozen fields by oxen to its present location."

The actor remains embroiled in the legal aftermath of a fatal accidental shooting in October 2021 on the New Mexico set of his Western film "Rust." During a rehearsal, an antique 45-caliber revolver held by Baldwin discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have been charged with manslaughter.