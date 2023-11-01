Alec Baldwin pondering reality TV show with wife Hilaria and their 7 kids

Alec Baldwin says he has considered doing a reality-TV show in order for him to work in New York and not spend extensive time away from his wife Hilaria and their seven young children.

“For me, everything's about my family,” the Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Emmy Award winner, 65, told daytime talk-show host Kelly Ripa on Wednesday’s episode of her SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera.” Baldwin and his wife are the parents of daughters Carmen, 10, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 1, and sons Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, and Eduardo, 3.

“Once we had five and six and seven kids, it's like, I can't go anywhere for any length of time,” the star continued. “Y’know, in the old days I'd jump on a plane and go to L.A. and do a movie here or a few episodes of ‘Will and Grace’…. It was easy to pick up and go.” Now, he says, he would need to buy airplane tickets for "nannies, kids, my wife — I need, like, 11. They don't even have 11 seats in the business-class section of the plane,” so he has had to charter private jets.

He recalled that “four or five years ago” when he would fly to Los Angeles with his then-smaller brood, “We always stayed in the same hotel because it was the only hotel that could put four suites together, so we could all live together. And I look at my wife and I go, ‘You realize we're not going to make a dime. We're not going to make 1 cent.’ Here we are, mashed potatoes, $20 … a Diet Coke is $11. ‘You realize we're not going to make a penny. The private plane, the hotel, the room service — we're going to break even on this job I’m doing.’ And my wife would just look at me, like, y’know, ‘What do you want me to do? OK. OK. So, bummer.’”

Reiterating that “everything I do is filtered through the idea of my family — the jobs I take, jobs I don't take,” he mentioned that “a famous TV producer, who I won't name, said to me, ‘Come do a series with me in Vancouver.’ And I was, like, ‘I'm not going to Vancouver for five months. That's not happening.’ So … shows we have considered and pitches we've heard, and even one or two pitches we've made, about our family and [a] reality show, have all been so we could stay home and [I could] just work from home. I'm desperate to try to work from New York.”

Baldwin — who also has a daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, with his ex-wife, “L.A. Confidential” Oscar-winner Kim Basinger — told Ripa he isn’t planning on having any more children. “I'm done,” he said, emphasizing, “I'm done. I'm done.”

Hilaria Baldwin has not commented publicly on the interview.

Alec Baldwin remains embroiled in the legal aftermath of a fatal accidental shooting in October 2021 on the New Mexico set of his Western film “Rust.” During a rehearsal, a prop revolver he was holding discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. While criminal charges against Baldwin were dismissed in April, prosecutors said last month they were convening a grand jury to determine whether to refile. Baldwin and Hutchins’ estate settled a wrongful-death lawsuit in October 2022.

“Rust” filming resumed in April, with widower Matthew Hutchins as an executive producer, and production wrapped in May.