Alec Baldwin duets with son Romeo in throwback video

Long Island native Alec Baldwin celebrated Father’s Day Sunday with a pair of video clips featuring son Romeo, the fourth oldest of his seven children with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

In one, a throwback video from perhaps two years ago, posted on Hilaria Baldwin’s account, Alec Baldwin, now 65, and Romeo, now 5, sit together on a couch watching the 1969 movie “Hello, Dolly!” on an off-screen TV set. With prompting from Dad, the child sings along to and gets increasingly animated by the number “Put on Your Sunday Clothes.”

Beaming and laughing, Baldwin, who was born in Amityville and raised in Baldwin, asks his son, “You want to be in musical theater? Do you want to be Hugh Jackman?”

“Alec Baldwin as a dad is really just mostly a grown up musical theater kid … or maybe not so grown up sometimes,” Hilaria Baldwin, 39, captioned the video, adding a laughing-until-I’m-crying emoji. “We love you and happy Father’s Day to you and all you wonderful papas out there. Psb hear when he hopes that baby Romeo will grow up to be Hugh jackman??

On his own Instagram Sunday, Alec Baldwin posted a video of his off-screen self asking a present-day Romeo, “Do you have any girlfriends right now?”

“No,” Romeo answers.

“Why don’t you have any girlfriends?”

“Because I want to focus on myself. And work out.”

Wrote Alec Baldwin, “This is why fatherhood is the ultimate adventure. The ultimate journey. Moments like this. Spontaneous. Unprovoked. Unprompted. Good Lord. Happy Fathers Day.”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin also are parents to daughters Carmen, 9, Maria Lucia aka Marilu, 2, and Ilaria, 9 months, and sons Rafael, who turned 8 on Saturday, Leonardo, 6, and Eduardo 2. The Emmy-winning actor also has a daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, with his ex-wife, “L.A. Confidential” Oscar winner Kim Basinger.