Alec Baldwin talks about past drug abuse in his memoir, ‘Nevertheless’

Alec Baldwin is riding a wave of success these days, especially with the popularity of his impression of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” But in his new memoir, “Nevertheless,” which comes out on Tuesday, April 4, the Massapequa native opens up about his troubled past, including a struggle with substance abuse.

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that will air on Monday’s “Good Morning America,” Baldwin talks about overdosing on drugs when he was younger and kicking the habit in 1985. “I got sober when I was just about to turn 27,” said Baldwin, who turns 59 on Monday. “And those two years that I lived in that white-hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker . . . to my misery, boy, that was a tough time.”

He added: “There was really, really a lot of pain in there. A lot of pain.”

Baldwin, who will also appear on “CBS News Sunday Morning” to promote his book, said he had been “very private for years and years” about overdosing on drugs. The Emmy-winning actor said he also considers himself fortunate that his sobriety stuck.

“I’m glad I got it when I did ’cause not many people get sober when they’re young,” he said.

In addition to his book, Baldwin is back on screen. He lends his voice to the title character in the animated movie “The Boss Baby,” which hit theaters Friday, March 31.