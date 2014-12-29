Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz welcome 2nd son

R&B singer Alicia Keys and her husband, music producer and rapper Swizz Beatz, have welcomed their second child.

"The joy of joy is joy!! It's a boy!! We are so grateful!! #blessings!!" the two posted simultaneously on their respective Twitter pages Sunday. Each linked to an Instagram page with a photo of baby footprints on what appeared to be a piece of paper or cardboard, specifying that Genesis Ali Dean was born at 1:52 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 27, weighing 6 lbs., 5 oz. Bronx native Swizz Beatz, 36, was born Kasseem Dean.

"Girl on Fire" singer Keys, 33 -- who has won more than a dozen Grammy Awards for performance, writing and other categories -- and Beatz, whose hits as producer include his and Jay Z's "On to the Next One," Chris Brown's "I Can Transform Ya" and Drake's "Fancy," married in 2010 and have a 3-year-old son, Egypt Daoud Dean. Beatz has three children from previous relationships.

The couple had announced on July 31 that Keys was expecting. "Love is life & life is love and we're so excited for another GIFT from up above," Beatz captioned an Instagram photo of himself and Keys, who wore a flowing white gown and cradled her very pregnant belly. "Happy Anniversary my Goddess. 4 years of greatness & cheers to 100 plus more inshallah," he added, using the Arabic word for "If Allah wills" or "God willing."

Shortly after that, Keys posted a slightly different image from the same session, captioned "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life . . . And to make it even sweeter we've been blessed with another angel on the way!! You make me happier than I have ever known! Here's to many many more years of the best parts of life!"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Beatz is also a Grammy-winner, having shared with Jay Z the 2010 statuette for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, for "On to the Next One."