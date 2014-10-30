Alison Sweeney says goodbye to 'Days of Our Lives'

Alison Sweeney, 38, has said goodbye to her "Days Of Our Lives" character, Sami Brady! The beautiful actress -- who was a fixture on the show for over two decades -- and her biggest fans, as well as her co-stars, Kristian Alfonso and Lauren Koslow, took to Twitter to say farewell. Her final episode aired Thursday. Sweeney and Brady will definitely be missed on the show! "The Biggest Loser" host was shown an incredible amount of love from her current as well as past co-stars during her final episode as Sami. "Well, gosh, I'm going to miss these people!" Sweeney said. "I've been friends with these people for a long time and they're like family to me and so that part is really hard for me. I grew up with them!"

What career plans?

Kim Kardashian, 34, and Kanye West, 37, have big plans for their little girl. If all goes as planned, North West, 1, will never have to work a "real" 9-to-5 job. A source close to Kimye and their little girl told HollywoodLife.com that "Kim and Kanye know Nori will never work. That's a word that she will not have in her vocabulary."

