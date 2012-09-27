Amanda Bynes pleads not guilty in hit-and-runs

An attorney for Amanda Bynes has entered a not guilty plea in a misdemeanor case that accuses the actress of two hit-and-runs.

Attorney Richard Hutton entered the plea on Bynes' behalf during a brief court hearing Thursday in Los Angeles. The actress' case is due back in court on Oct. 19 and Bynes must be booked on the charges within two days of that hearing.

Los Angeles prosecutors accuse Bynes of leaving the scene of two accidents, one on April 10 and another on Aug. 4, without providing proper information. The first incident occurred just days after Bynes was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after grazing a sheriff's patrol car. She has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Hutton declined comment on Bynes' cases.