Amy Schumer mocks Hilaria Baldwin in her new Netflix special

In her new Netflix special “Emergency Contact,” Rockville Centre-raised comic Amy Schumer revives a 2020 controversy involving Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, who sometimes spoke with a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in Boston.

“Do you guys know who Hilaria Baldwin is?” asks Schumer, 42, of the audience at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. “I'm saying it wrong. I'm sorry,” she continues, then launches into a thick Spanish accent to intone, “Ee-LAH-ree-ah Ball-WEEN.”

Recalling that, “I met her years ago, backstage at” the NBC sketch-comedy series “Saturday Night Live,” Schumer said, “Alec was, like, ‘I want you to meet my wife.’ And I saw her and I said, ‘No, thank you,’ ” Schumer said to audience laughter. “I’m trying to hang on to my self-esteem, OK? She is a tiny Disney princess. And I look like [former NFL quarterback] Ben Roethlisberger from most angles.”

The woman introduced herself, Schumer says, as “‘Hilaria from España.’ Very thick Spanish accent, OK?” The comic goes on to say the Baldwins “have a von Trapp amount of children” — alluding to the seven siblings in the musical “The Sound of Music” — “and they named them … very Spanish names like Jamón and Croqueta and Flamenco,” tossing out Spanish for “ham,” “croquette” and a type of dance.

“And all of this would be fine and beautiful,” the Emmy Award winner says, “except that Hilaria from España is actually Hillary from Boston. This woman is in no way Spanish — her parents are not from Spain, no one in her life is from Spain.” She accused Baldwin of doing “a really racist Spanish impression for, like, 15 years.”

Schumer goes on to say, “I’m not trying to bully a sociopath — I have a point, OK? … Because, again, I cannot tell you how much her family is not from Spain. They were early settlers in the U.S. … they were on the Mayflower.” Genealogical sources and a grandfather’s obituary indicate that while parts of her family have Revolutionary War-era roots, Hilaria Baldwin is not descended from the Mayflower Pilgrims — although Alec Baldwin is descended from John Howland, an indentured servant on the ship.

Speculating that Hilaria Baldwin, who spent part of her childhood in Majorca, Spain, “loved it” and decided, “‘I am going to be from it!,’” Schumer concluded, “This woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain. And her husband shot someone,” a reference to the misfiring prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” My point is: … Find someone who can stand you.”

Hilaria Baldwin has never said she was born in Spain. “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in 2020. “My [American] parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here … . Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised." Her parents, she said, called her both Hillary, her birth name, and Hilaria.

A representative for the Baldwins did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. Schumer in 2020 apologized to Hilaria Baldwin for jokingly using a photo of the fit and slender former yoga instructor in place of her larger self in a whimsical holiday post.