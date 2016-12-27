Amy Schumer sells Upper West Side penthouse

Comedy star Amy Schumer, who was raised in Rockville Centre, has sold her Upper West Side penthouse.

Variety and NY.Curbed.com report she may actually have lost money on the fourth-floor walk-up at 129 W. 80th St. Purchased for $1.695 million in September 2014 — just before her meteoric rise from basic-cable sketch comic to film star, bestselling memoirist and first female stand-up to headline Madison Square Garden — she re-listed it for $2.075 million and later reduced the price to $1.625 million.

The 850-square-foot, one-bedroom co-op is in contract at an unknown price.

In October, according to real estate trade magazine The Real Deal, Schumer purchased a 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom duplex penthouse with a wraparound terrace at 190 Riverside Dr. on the Upper West Side, paying $12.15 million for what originally was listed at $18.9 million.

Schumer, 35, told BrickUnderground.com in January 2011 that she had moved to New York City to pursue acting in 2003 and had lived in apartments in Chinatown, Murray Hill, Chelsea, Williamsburg and Astoria, and that by then she had been living for 2 1⁄2 years in a studio on the Upper West Side.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The comic this year became the first female to make Forbes magazine’s annual list of highest-earning comedians, reaching No. 4 with $17 million.