Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to talk about her mastectomy on 'Today'

Angelina Jolie and her husband, Brad Pitt, aren't afraid to discuss the preventive mastectomy she underwent. Tomorrow morning, the couple will appear in a joint interview on the "Today" show, where they will answer questions about her health, Pitt's support during the situation and their upcoming film, "By the Sea," which Jolie also directed.

In excerpts from the interview, Jolie says, "I knew through the surgeries that he was on my side and that this wasn't something where I was gonna feel less of a woman, because my husband wasn't gonna let that happen."

Jolie underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 after being diagnosed with a gene that gave her an 87 percent risk of getting breast cancer, a disease that had claimed the lives of her mother and an aunt. Earlier this year, the actress also had her ovaries removed.

When asked by interviewer Tom Brokaw about his "role" during Jolie's ordeal, Pitt responds: "Whatever's got to be done to keep the family together, and keep the family together as long as possible, is gonna be done. This was her charge, no question. . . . It's a scary decision. There's many things that can go wrong and go many different directions."

Brokaw also asks the stars if they think it's a risk to play an unhappily married couple in "By the Sea," which opens Nov. 13. "I'm counting on the audience to know that if it was close to us at all, we could never make this film," Jolie says. "It's because we're actually very, very stable, and these aren't our issues."