Ann Curry ouster addressed at NBC press tour

Ann Curry, ousted co-anchor of "Today," got a vote of support from an unexpected quarter Tuesday -- the chairman of NBC Entertainment.

Addressing TV writers at their summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Robert Greenblatt was asked about Curry, and he replied: "Shows go through transitions and they're always difficult. I think everyone inside the news division took as much care as they possibly could [but] my heart goes out to everyone involved in that transition including Ann." And he added: "I have no doubt ['Today'] will rebound."

Meanwhile, Greenblatt also addressed the status of cult favorite "Community," which moves to Fridays in the fall and recently fired its creator, Dan Harmon. "Every so often it's time to make a change with a showrunner . . . Sometimes you want to freshen a show and we just decided it was time to do that with 'Community.' "