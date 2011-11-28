Anne Hathaway announces her engagement

Actress Anne Hathaway, the star of "The Princess Diaries" and "The Devil Wears Prada," has gotten engaged.

Hathaway, 29, was photographed over the weekend in a Brooklyn park, sporting a ring from her beau of three years, actor-turned-jewelry designer Adam Shulman, 30. Her representative confirmed the news to People magazine Monday.

"He's the best!" she told People of Shulman at the New York premiere of her film "One Day" in August. She said in the September issue of the UK edition of Marie Claire, "I am very much in love with him . . . Adam totally ruined my plan. I was really actually looking forward to a little alone time and then I fell in love like a fool!"

Hathaway's "alone time" was meant to follow her breakup with real-estate developer Raffaello Follieri, whom she had dated for four years until he was indicted on 14 counts of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy in a $50 million Ponzi scheme in 2008. Follieri, who pleaded guilty, is serving a 41/2-year sentence in federal prison.

Shulman, who this year co-founded the jewelry line James Banks with Heidi Nahser Fink, helped design the engagement ring, from the jeweler Kwiat, said USA Today. He graduated from Brown University with a theater arts degree in 2003, said People, and played Paul O'Bannon in seven episodes of NBC's "American Dreams" in 2005. He also had a small role in an episode of "The West Wing" in 2006, and played Deputy Enos Strate in the 2007 TV-movie prequel, "The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning."

Hathaway next plays Selina Kyle in Christopher Nolan's 2012 Batman film, "The Dark Knight Rises."