Anne Hathaway, James Franco to host Oscars
Going younger than it has in more than a half-century, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has tapped James Franco, 32, and Anne Hathaway, 28, as co-hosts of the 83rd Academy Awards, to be held Feb. 27.
"James Franco and Anne Hathaway personify the next generation of Hollywood icons - fresh, exciting and multitalented," Oscar-telecast producers Bruce Cohen and Don Mischer said in the announcement Monday.
Each of the two stars has appeared before as a presenter and Hathaway was a best actress nominee in 2009 for "Rachel Getting Married."
At 28 and 3 months on Feb. 27, Hathaway edges out Donald O'Connor as the show's youngest host. The "Singin' in the Rain" star was 28 years and 7 months when he co-hosted with Fredric March on March 25, 1954. The only other hosts younger than Franco have been comedian and satirist Mort Sahl, who was 31 when he co-hosted in 1959; Diana Ross, 30 when she co-hosted in 1974; and Goldie Hawn, 30 when she co-hosted in 1976.
Franco is considered an Oscar front-runner for his performance in the survival drama "127 Hours." Hathaway is hoping for her second best actress nomination, for her role in "Love & Other Drugs."
The nominations will be announced Feb. 2.