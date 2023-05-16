Anne Heche laid to rest nine months after her death

Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actor Anne Heche, who died in August, several days after a fiery single-vehicle auto accident, was finally laid to rest Sunday in Los Angeles.

Her representative told Entertainment Weekly in a statement, "Anne was given her final resting place Sunday afternoon at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery Cathedral Mausoleum," adding, "She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother on Mother's Day."

The plaque inscription on the crypt housing her cremated remains reads, “Mother, actress, writer, director, creator, believer,” and below this, “Live in love.” A representative for the cemetery, in which numerous Hollywood luminaries rest, told People magazine that Heche’s two sons, Homer Laffoon and Atlas Tupper, were present, and that the ceremony was "small, private and lovely."

Heche’s screen work includes the films “Donnie Brasco” and “Wag the Dog” (both 1997), “Six Days, Seven Nights” and a scene-for-scene remake of "Psycho" (both 1998), and “Prozac Nation” (2001), as well as many TV series, miniseries and telefilms.