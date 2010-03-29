Another mistress surfaces for Jesse James

The sad saga of adulterous motorcycle maven Jesse James revved into fourth recently with the revelation of yet another alleged mistress - one who's hired superlawyer Gloria Allred to represent her.

But the unnamed woman - whom Allred described to Radar Online as a "model and businesswoman" who'd "had a three-year intimate relationship" with James, 40, during his marriage to movie star Sandra Bullock, 45 - won't be joining the media spotlight with tattooed strippers Michelle "Bombshell" McGee and Melissa Smith and L.A. fetish model and photographer Brigitte Daguerre.

Despite claims that the woman has texts, e-mails and photos as documentation, "I can confirm that she has decided not to tell her story," Allred told E! News Monday.

The fallout from the Bombshell has grown to include Sunny, 6, James' daughter from his marriage to former porn star Janine Lindemulder. The British newspaper The Mirror claims Bullock has told an attorney to fight for some sort of visitation or joint custody with her stepdaughter - which presupposes a divorce will soon be under way.

Like so many reported facts in the ongoing drama, this private legal matter could not be independently confirmed.