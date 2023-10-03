Anya Taylor-Joy, Malcolm McRae wed in Venice

“The Queen's Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy and actor-musician Malcolm McRae were married over the weekend, according to scores of photos published Monday by the U.K. tabloid Daily Mail’s affiliated website MailOnline. The wedding at the 15th century Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice, Italy, was attended by roughly 150 guests, the site said, including model-actor Cara Delevingne and actors Julia Garner and Nicholas Hoult.

Emmy Award nominee Taylor-Joy, 27, and McRae had made their red-carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2022, said Elle magazine, and attended as a couple the Golden Globe Awards ceremony this past January. There has been no official confirmation and neither Taylor-Joy nor McRae has commented publicly.