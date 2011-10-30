Apparent family feud on 'Housewives'

During "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season Three reunion, Teresa Giudice compared her cousin Kathy Wakile's face to that of a raccoon. And while Kathy believes that family is all that matters, in her new Bravo blog she praises each of her co-stars but doesn't mention Teresa once! Has Kathy disowned her mean cousin Teresa? "Every family has issues," Kathy writes. "When you think about it, it's because you are family that the issues are there in the first place." She looks back on the past, and wishes she could change how certain events went down. "It has been just as difficult for me to see some of the scenes play out as it is for those of you watching at home. . . . Don't you wish there was a rewind button on life?"

Fair-weather hockey fan?

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Justin Bieber is Canadian, so she has big stakes in high-octane hockey action. That said, we were a little concerned when she was spotted wearing two different jerseys in one week! First she was photographed on the Ottawa Senators Twitter feed, being presented with a personalized jersey. But this came just days after she was seen sporting a Winnipeg Jets jersey at their big game!

