Are Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles dating?

Is reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner dating One Direction member Harry Styles?

The two, who were the subject of dating rumors for months beginning November 2013, were seen together at the restaurant Blanchard’s on the Caribbean island of Anguilla Tuesday, said E! News, which ran blurry photos purportedly of Jenner, 20, and Styles, 21.

A day earlier, Jenner had revealed on her subscription site and app that she “just got so tired from work and life and everything” that she “actually had to go to the hospital because I was so exhausted.”

She added that it “was definitely a wake up call that I need to take better care of myself.”