Ariana Grande cancels Rock in Rio Lisboa performance, cites health issues

Singer Ariana Grande pulled out of an European festival appearance Sunday, citing ill health.

“I am deeply saddened to tell my babes in Portugal that I have to cancel my performance at Rock in Rio. (I’ve literally been crying over this for an hour),” Grande, 22, posted on Twitter and Instagram the day before, referring to the Rock in Rio Lisboa festival in Lisbon, Portugal, the 12-year-old offshoot of Brazil’s venerable Rock in Rio festival. “I have a throat & sinus infection & my doctors have advised me not to sing for a few days,” she added. “I promise to make it up to you, and give you the best show I’m capable of when I return. Again, I’m so sorry to the babes were coming to see me. I love you with all my heart.”

She had been scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. on the main stage, the Palco Mundo, one of six venues for the festival, which ran five days over two consecutive weekends ending Sunday. Filling in was Latin Grammy Award-winner Ivete Sangalo, a top Brazilian singer who had performed on that stage the previous night. She did a 14-song set on Sunday, largely duplicating the previous night’s 16-song performance. Avicii, Charlie Puth and “Rock In Rio: The Musical” were also on the bill.

Grande had performed steadily in the days leading up to the festival, singing “Dangerous Woman,” “Be Alright” and “Greedy” at the “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series in Central Park on May 20, then “Into You” at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas two days later. Two days after that, she sang both “Into You” and, in a duet with Christina Aguilera, “Dangerous Woman” on the Season 10 finale of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Grande is scheduled to be among the acts at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 21.