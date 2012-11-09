Ariel Winter's mom, brother rebut abuse allegations

The brother of 14-year-old "Modern Family" actress Ariel Winter is refuting her claim that their mother has been physically and emotionally abusive.

"There is no truth to these allegations," Jimmy Workman told Us Weekly Thursday of Winter's charges against mom Chrisoula "Crystal" Workman, made in an Oct. 3 court filing in Los Angeles seeking legal emancipation.

Crystal Workman additionally told "Entertainment Tonight" Thursday, "The allegations are false."

Her son separately told the program that Winter's demand for emancipation came about because the minor is dating an "overage" boyfriend, about whom the family was unaware until recently.

Jimmy Workman also responded to a report on TMZ.com that said Winter's older sister, Shanelle Gray, had been removed from the family home nearly two decades ago by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. "The allegations made 20 years ago are not true," he said. "I was there 20 years ago. I'm 32. That stuff didn't happen."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Workman said Winter does not speak with her family, blaming that on Gray and on Winter's attorneys. He said their mother "does everything for her children. So this is not right, right now. You've got a woman that's very upset and is losing everything over nothing."

Gray has applied for legal guardianship of her sister, who plays middle child Alex Dunphy on the Emmy Award-winning ABC comedy. TMZ reported Winter appeared on the set as usual Thursday. A hearing on the case is scheduled for Nov. 20.