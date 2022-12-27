Barack Obama reveals his 2022 music playlist

In an annual tradition he began as president, Barack Obama has released a year-end list of his favorite current music.

"I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites," the former president, 61, wrote on social media. "Are there any songs or artists I should check out?" he asked.

His list of 25 tunes, in no designated order, includes those by such global stars as Beyoncé ("Break My Soul"), Kendrick Lamar (“The Heart Part 5”) and Lizzo (“About Damn Time”) to songs by independent singer-songwriters Ethel Cain ("American Teenager") and Maggie Rogers (“That’s Where I Am”).

As is typical for his list, it encompasses a wide range of genres including Afrobeats (Burna Boy’s “Last Last"), country (Zach Bryan's “Something in the Orange"), hip-hop ("Belize" by Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft. MF DOOM), jazz (a cover of Thelonious Monk's "'Round Midnight" by Adam Blacstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan), R&B (Sudan Archives’ “Home Maker”) and the Latin trap/psychedelia fusion of “Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny.

Several of the selected artists expressed their appreciation on the 44th president's Instagram post. "I’m so honored thank you," commented R&B/soul songstress Ari Lennox ("POF"). "WOW!!! What an honor sir!!!! So blessed to be on this EPIC LIST!!!! Thank u #44," wrote multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and musical director Blackstone.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stephen Miller, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, sniped at Obama for reasons unclear, tweeting, "If you’re not familiar with his work, I’d strongly recommend Perry Como. I think you’d find it a big improvement." The late pop crooner Como died in 2001, and his music's rights holders released no new songs this year.

Responders rebuffed what they considered Miller's gratuitous swipe. "Was this supposed to be funny, Voldemort?" tweeted one. "Classless," wrote another. "Even on Christmas Eve, Stephen Miller continues his never-ending quest for the bottom of the barrel."