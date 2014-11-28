Bette Midler compliments Ariana Grande on Twitter after calling her voice 'silly high'

Legendary singer-actress Bette Midler and pop singer Ariana Grande appear to have smoothed over any potential hard feelings regarding a criticism Midler had leveled at the youngster.

"About my screed on Ariana Grande, all I can say is, 'Spoken like a reformed old whore!' " Midler tweeted with jocular self-deprecation. "She does have a beautiful voice, on a couch or off."

The couch reference alluded to a comment Midler, who turns 69 on Monday, made to the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph. Discussing what the writer called the "pornification" of pop music, Midler said, "It's terrible! It's always surprising to see someone like Ariana Grande with that silly high voice, a very wholesome voice, slithering around on a couch looking so ridiculous. I mean, it's silly beyond belief and I don't know who's telling her to do it. I wish they'd stop. But it's not my business, I'm not her mother. Or her manager. Maybe they tell them that's what you've got to do. Sex sells. Sex has always sold."

Grande, 21, responded on Twitter, writing, "All love here. Bette was always a feminist who stood for women being able to do whatever . . . they wanted without judgement! [sic] Not sure where that Bette went but I want that sexy mermaid back!!! Always a fan no matter what. . . . "

Accompanying it was a photo of Midler -- who in her younger days was known for her bawdy stage antics -- in the skimpy outfit of, apparently, the mermaid persona spelled various ways including Delores DeLago.

Midler's spokeswoman did not return a Newsday request for comment.

