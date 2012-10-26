Bieber discusses dating in the public eye

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are arguably one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. After watching Justin's interview with Oprah Winfrey on "Oprah's Next Chapter," airing Nov. 25 on OWN, fans will likely fall more in love with the couple known as "Jelena." Oprah previewed a clip from the interview during Thursday's episode of "Good Morning America," where the talk-show titan asked Justin about the difficulty of dating Selena in the public eye. "We just sometimes . . . we gotta take back exits. I never make [Selena] separate from me because I don't want her to ever feel like I'm ashamed of her." Such a gentleman!

Breakup blues

Karrueche Tran is having a bad week in the wake of her break up from Chris Brown, dealing with pregnancy rumors and watching Chris and Rihanna rekindle their romance. Karrueche's moods have been up and down since her breakup with Chris. And it is obvious that Karrueche is tired of dealing with the attention that comes with being Chris's ex, and now she is having a "negative day," as she tweeted Wednesday.

Do you think Khloé Kardashian should put her baby plans on hold? Go to

hollywoodlife.com and let us know.