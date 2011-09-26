Bieber, Gomez appear in new Twitpic

Justin Bieber knows how to treat a lady. The 17-year-old pop star and his girlfriend Selena Gomez traveled in style on board Justin's private jet Sunday and they looked like they were having so much fun. Justin's good friend and director of his music videos, Alfredo Flores tweeted a pic and joked that Justin's bodyguard Kenny Hamilton was a "creeper" in the background. "BOOM BOOM POW! @JustinBieber @SelenaGomez" Alfredo tweeted. "See the creeper?" We're not exactly sure where these two were headed, but we think it was back to Atlanta from Los Angeles. Justin took to his Twitter to tell fans a few hours after the photo was taken that he was up all night in the studio recording a single with Usher for his upcoming Christmas album.New digs for 'Bachelorette'

"Bachelorette" Ashley Hebert and her fiance, Roslyn native J.P. Rosenbaum, had a busy weekend. They spent all of Saturday moving into their new apartment. Plus Sunday, they helped at a lemonade stand with other "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" friends to raise money for pediatric cancer research!

Is Vanessa Hudgens' maxi dress too low-cut? Go to hollywoodlife

.com and let us know.