Justin Bieber was involved in a minor collision Tuesday while driving a black Ferrari in a Los Angeles suburb, but don't worry, girls: He's fine. "It was in an underground parking structure. There were no injuries -- no damages to either car, LAPD spokeswoman Officer Rosario Herrera told Newsday's Frank Lovece. "No citations were issued." Bieber, 17, was driving with a passenger when a Honda Civic "tapped" his car from behind, TMZ.com reports.