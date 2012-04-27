'Biggest Loser' castmates Sam Poueu and Stephanie Anderson to marry

After a horrific fall seven months ago that nearly took his life, "The Biggest Loser" contestant Sam Poueu will be married Saturday in San Francisco to his castmate Stephanie Anderson.

Poueu, a former security guard who became a trainer at the Biggest Loser Fitness Ridge Resort in Malibu, Calif., fell from a San Francisco fire escape on Sept. 3 and was hospitalized in critical condition. After sustaining severe head and pelvic injuries, torn ligaments, a punctured lung and broken leg, he has fully recovered after months of physical therapy, E! Online said Thursday.

He and Anderson met on season nine of the NBC weight-loss competition in 2009. Poueu proposed in October 2010 during the filming of a "Biggest Loser" special.

Poueu, who started at 372 pounds, lost 134 pounds during his season on the show, while Anderson, who began at 264 pounds, lost 99. She was eliminated in week 11, he in week 16.

The couple wrote on their website Thursday that when they created the site last summer before his accident, "we intended to fill it up with so many great things to share with you all. However, as you understand with what has happened over the last 7 months, we've had to refocus our energy and time. Now here we are just a short time away from our BIG day and we cannot be more anxious and excited to join together as husband and wife."

They added, "Our family and our friends are the root of our joy as individuals, and that joy has only strengthened as we've become lifelong partners."