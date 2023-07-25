WABC's Sid Rosenberg, Bill O'Reilly team for 'New York State of Mind' show at Huntington's Paramount

WABC/770 AM “Sid & Friends in the Morning” radio host Sid Rosenberg and conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly paraphrase a Billy Joel song title for their joint appearance at The Paramount in Huntington on Oct. 27: “A New York State of Mind.”

“Are you in a New York state of mind? And exactly what is that?” asks former Fox News Channel host O’Reilly in a video promo for the program, for which general-public tickets are available Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

And while The Paramount website files the show under “Politics,” Rosenberg, 56, says it will be more wide-ranging. “Everything from politics to sports,” he tells Newsday by phone Tuesday. “Whatever New Yorkers love about this city and this state, that'll be up for discussion come that night.”

Rosenberg — whose quarter-century career in radio has included widely public firings from shows and stations for a DUI arrest, insulting comments about tennis’ Williams sisters and jokes about Kylie Minogue’s breast cancer, amid other comments including advocating the genocide of Palestinians — insists he is not a conservative.

“That is a misconception because I'm on WABC and I am friendly with Donald Trump and I am going to vote for Donald Trump,” he says. “But I'm pro-choice and I'm pro-gay marriage. I'm about as liberal in terms of social views as anybody can be,” although he concedes “I don't want drag queens with my kids.” He says he voted for Bill Clinton for president.

The Paramount event came about through “a phone call a month ago” from O’Reilly, who has appeared many times on Rosenberg’s show. “He said, ‘Here's my idea: You’re a Brooklyn guy, I'm a New York guy, born and bred [O'Reilly grew up in Levittown], and the city's changed quite a bit from when you were a kid to where we are today. ... [We’ll] talk about our New York experiences, talk about what it was then, what it is now, what do we see for the future.”

O’Reilly previously has toured in such onstage discussions. He and conservative commentator Glenn Beck launched their “Bold & Fresh" tour at what is now the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Jan. 23, 2010. O’Reilly and comedian Dennis Miller toured together throughout the 2010s, with Fox News’ Jesse Watters joining them at Westbury on June 17, 2017. And in 2021, O’Reilly had a four-stop tour with former President Trump in Florida and Texas.

And, once, Rosenberg recalls, with Rosenberg himself. When O’Reilly last appeared at The Paramount, on Dec. 15, 2019, “He invited me and my late partner, Bernie McGuirk,” Rosenberg’s radio-show co-host who died of cancer in 2022. “And so me and Bernie were part of the program that night — the second half … after intermission. Bernie and I were onstage with Bill O'Reilly, which was a huge honor. And Bernie and I both loved it.”