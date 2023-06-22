Billy Crystal among this year's Kennedy Center honorees

To his six Emmy Award statuettes and his two Tony Award nominations, Long Beach legend Billy Crystal can now add a Kennedy Center Honor. The actor-comedian-filmmaker is among the five inductees announced Wednesday by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for that institution’s 46th presentation for lifetime artistic achievements.

Opera soprano Renée Fleming, British singer-songwriter-producer and Bee Gees member Barry Gibb, singer-actor and hip-hop artist Queen Latifah and singer Dionne Warwick are the fellow honorees. The ceremony, taking place Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C., will be televised by CBS on a date to be announced.

“I am overwhelmed to be part of this fantastic group of artists,” Crystal, 75, said in a statement. “I started performing when I was 5 years old, making my parents and family laugh. Those laughs have carried me my entire life and career. I so wish they could be at the Kennedy Center for this glorious occasion. It has been a thrilling lifetime of performing in so many different arenas and my heart is full of gratitude to the Kennedy Center, my wife Janice, my children and grandchildren, our family and friends, and all the amazing people I’ve had the pleasure to work with. And finally, of course, my wonderful fans.”

“A true comedic icon and multitalented artist since the 1980s who has kept millions laughing around the world, Billy Crystal is responsible for some of the most memorable stand-up moments and hilarious Hollywood scenes in the last half-century,” said Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein in a statement.

Crystal’s films as an actor include “Running Scared” (1986), “When Harry Met Sally” (1989), “City Slickers” (1991), “Analyze This” (1991) and its 2002 sequel "Analyze That," and Pixar’s animated “Monsters, Inc.” franchise. He also directed four films, three of which he co-wrote, including “Mr. Saturday Night” (1992). That movie was the basis of last year’s Broadway musical that ran 28 previews and 116 performances, garnering five Tony nominations, including one for Crystal as best actor. His acclaimed autobiographical solo show “700 Sundays” won a 2005 Tony for best special theatrical event.

His TV credits include the landmark 1970s sitcom “Soap,” in which Crystal’s Jodie Dallas was the first gay character in a leading role on an American TV series. Crystal stars in celebrated filmmaker Barry Levinson’s upcoming Apple TV+ limited series “Winston.”