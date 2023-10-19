Billy Joel to celebrate his 75th birthday at the Garden

Just two weeks after announcing a March date and nine days after announcing an April date, Long Island legend Billy Joel has set his 102nd straight Madison Square Garden monthly residency concert for May 9 — his 75th birthday. He has sold out all his remaining dates in his march toward his residency’s end in July.

General public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at Ticketmaster.com and at the Garden box office the following date. The concert date is subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. This is Joel’s 148th overall lifetime show at the Garden.

The Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Centre Island, has an additional sold-out New Year’s Eve concert at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. Tickets remain for two stadium concerts left with co-headliner Stevie Nicks Nov. 10 in Minneapolis and March 9 in Arlington, Texas, plus a recently added show with Sting in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 24.

In June, Joel told media that his 150th career performance at the Garden will end what will be a 10½-year residency. “I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted long as it did,” he said. “My team tells me that we can continue to sell tickets but … I don’t know — 150 shows, 10 years — it’s like, ‘all right already!’” His residency, the Garden’s first, commenced Jan. 27, 2014.

One of the biggest-selling musicians of all time, Joel has earned five Grammy Awards plus a Grammy Legend Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. His long list of classic songs includes "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," "New York State of Mind" and "We Didn't Start the Fire."